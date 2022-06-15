ACB arrests Prince Henderson over K76 million fertilizer supply deal

Everton Chimulirenji

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) yesterday arrested Prince Henderson for using false documents to secure a K76 million contract with Malawi Prison Service.

The arrest has been made following investigations into allegations that former Minister of Disaster Management Everton Chimulirenji made instructions to the prison service regarding the awarding of a K200 million contract.

According to ACB Spokesperson Egrita Ndala, on 4th September, 2020 they received allegations that in 2019/2020 Chimulirenji abused his office to influence Chief Commissioner of Prisons.

It was alleged that Miss Grace Wandika Phiri who is the chief commissioner of prisons was instructed to make sure that the Malawi Prison Service Procurement Officer awards a contract worth MK200 million for the supply of fertilizer to OPTICHEM without following the proper procedures.

The Bureau proceeded to conduct investigations which they found and established that Priwil General Dealers, a company belonging to Prince Henderson and Willy Herbert Chimulirenji of Lilongwe, uttered false documents from Catholic Relief Services (CRS), Catholic Development Commission of Malawi (CADECOM), Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and FDH Bank, in their bid document in order to win a contract to supply fertilizer worth MK76 million to Malawi Prison Service.

Henderson has since been arrested for Giving false information to a person employed in the public service contrary to section 122 of the Penal Code, Forgery, contrary to section 356 of the Penal Code and Uttering false documents contrary to section 360 of the Penal code.

Henderson will be taken to court after being questioned by the bureau.