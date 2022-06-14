Devotion: Be led by The King

Judges 21:25 In those days Israel had no king. Each man did what he considered to be right.

When there is no king, everyone does what pleases them. There is lawlessness in the land without a ruler. This is the reason why nations with power vacuum have a lot of issues because people do what is good in their own eyes.

There is a King in the universe. He is the ruler. Psalm 47:7-8 “For God is king of the whole earth! Sing a well-written song! God reigns over the nations! God sits on his holy throne!”

God gives people choices. He is not a dictatorial ruler. Man has a choice to do His Word or not. Man can choose to yield to the Lordship of God or not. Its a choice.

Deuteronomy 30:19-20 “Today I invoke heaven and earth as a witness against you that I have set life and death, blessing and curse, before you. Therefore, choose life so that you and your descendants may live! I also call on you to love the LORD your God, to obey him and be loyal to him, for he gives you life and enables you to live continually in the land the LORD promised to give to your ancestors Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob.”

Those who are led by the Spirit are no longer led by their own desires. However, those who refuse the Lordship of the Spirit of God, do what pleases them. Some choose to be led by their senses. This is the reason why there is confusion amongst those who are not led by him. This is the reason for lawlessness amongst some people in the world. This is the reason why some are acting in fear and desperation because they refuse to recognise the King who is incarge of their lives.

Learn to yield to the leading of the King and live a successful life always.

Roman 8:14-15 “For all who are led by the Spirit of God are the sons of God. For you did not receive the spirit of slavery leading again to fear, but you received the Spirit of adoption, by whom we cry, “Abba, Father.”

CONFESSION

I am led by the Spirit of God. I yield myself to His Lordship. I refuse to be led by the senses. I am winning always. In Jesus Name. Amen

