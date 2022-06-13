Responsibilities of Solicitors for Immigration When Helping Expats

If you plan on immigrating to a new country soon, you should already know by now that you’re in for a lot of work. You have to be responsible for preparing documents, adhering to requirements, understanding what laws you need to follow, and much more.

That said, if you’re looking for a way to make your immigration application more convenient and efficient, you should definitely look into working with solicitors for immigration. Solicitors, more commonly known as immigration lawyers, specialize in helping expats like you with all the legal matters related to the process of moving to another country.

So, how exactly can immigration solicitors help you? What are their duties and responsibilities to their expat clients? Let’s find out in the following sections.

1. Guide Expats in Writing Visa and Citizenship Applications

One of the most important responsibilities of immigrant solicitors is to guide expats in writing visa and citizenship applications. These play a big part in whether your application will be approved or not, so having a professional draft it for you will definitely give you a big advantage.

For an overview, the solicitors will help you provide the documents and evidence to back up your application, include the key details to make your profile more viable for approval, and remove any kind of info that may be used against your planned immigration.

Another beneficial service that you can get from professionals is application review. With this, you can have the solicitor check and modify your form if you have already filled it out yourself.

2. Provide Clear Insight About Certain Immigration Processes to Expats

Because of the several immigration processes that an expat has to go through, it’s a given that things can get both complex and overwhelming. This can happen even with a professional by your side, so how much harder will it be if you’re alone?

Fortunately, it’s also one of the duties of a solicitor for immigration to give expats a clear insight into what to expect throughout the whole project. They will give you an overview of how a certain process will be done, what you need to start, and how long it will take on average. This info will help you wrap up your task checklist more efficiently since you won’t have to deal with beginner mistakes.

3. Issue Appeals After a Failed Immigration Case

There are some times when the court may decide against your favor. It can happen for various reasons. You shouldn’t let this stop you, though. With a professional solicitor, you can inquire about whether an appeal is possible. If it is, then they will file one for you and hopefully turn the tables around.

Keep in mind that this service is not possible if you’re not working with a legal professional, moreover, if you’re not knowledgeable in the field. You can always avail of the help of public attorneys if you’re saving money. Still, you should know that you have a higher chance of getting your application approved with a lawyer that is already familiar with you, your case, and your needs.

4. Orient Expats About The Necessary Immigration Laws They Need to Know

Apart from walking you through how certain immigration processes will proceed, it’s also the duty of solicitors to orient you about the immigration laws that you need to follow. These pertain to the policies you’re subject to in your own country and the one you’re moving to.

They do this to prevent you from making mistakes during your application and even when you finally land at your destination.

5. Prepare Expats for Interviews, Testimonials, and Likes

Finally, you can expect immigration solicitors to prepare you for your upcoming interviews, court testimonials, and other events that will require talking to an immigration staff or legal professional.

They won’t actually be with you at the actual event, but they will give you an overview of the questions that you may get, how to answer them properly, and when you should stay silent. This is a very helpful service considering that many applicants get rejected because of interview-related issues.

Summary

To sum it up, immigration solicitors or lawyers will guide expats throughout the whole immigration process. This means you can rely on them to help you prepare everything you need to apply and finally get the visa you’re aiming for.

Note, though, that even if solicitors have the same tasks and responsibilities, the quality of the service you’ll get will still depend on the team you’re working with. Because of this, it’s just right that you consider factors like credibility, specialization, reputation, and reliability before fully committing to a team.

It will also help if you work with lawyers whose expertise lies in the country you’re moving to. For instance, if you plan on moving to Canada, then narrow down your choices to Canadian immigration lawyers.

