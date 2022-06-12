Devotion: Fight of faith 

Matthew 11:12 And from the days of John the Baptist until now the kingdom of heaven suffers violence (Force), and the violent take it by force.

Luke 16:16 The law and the prophets were until John: since that time the kingdom of God is preached, and every man presses (BIAZO= to force, to seize) into it.

You need a degree of spiritual fight to get hold of your inheritance. 1 Timothy 6:12 “Fight the good fight of faith.”

Faith is not mere talk, it’s a spiritual fight. Imagine, you have been given a Title deed for a house in a good location which has already been transferred in your name. As you are excited to occupy the new house, you take keys and your belongings to relocate. As you are approaching the new house, you meet huge people who chase you away and claim that the house is theirs. How can you react? Will you just give up and go back to your old dilapidated house or will you engage law enforcers and fight for your rightly acquired property?

This world was assigned to us (Genesis 1:26, Psalm 115:16, 1 Corinthian 3:21). You need not allow anything to stop you from enjoying what God assigned to you. Success, divine health, prosperity, excellence are yours. Don’t allow to live below the expected standards.

The Bible in Mark 5:27 says the woman with the issue of blood, who was living abnormally, had to overcome a crowd in order to meet Jesus. She had to fight her way into the inner circle. This is a sure example of violent faith that was demonstrated. This is Faith without giving up regardless of the people surrounding.

Esther shows her own unbending and unyielding faith when she declared “If I perish, I perish.” It’s either I do this now or never. Esther 4:16 “Go, gather together all the Jews that are present in Shushan, and fast ye for me, and neither eat nor drink three days, night or day: I also and my maidens will fast likewise; and so will I go in unto the king, which is not according to the law: and if I perish, I perish.”

Let your faith be active. Don’t give up on Faith.

CONFESSION

I am a generation that impacts the world. I am an overcomer in whatever I do. I fight the good fight of faith and I win daily because greater is He who is in me than the one in the World. I am a success now and always. In Jesus Name.Amen