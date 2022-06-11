Faith leaders want Prophet Mbewe to become Malawi president

Some faith leaders and politicians have declared their support for Freedom of Worship Association of Malawi (Fowam) President Prophet David Mbewe, saying he can deliver if given opportunity to lead Malawi.

Speaking during a gathering at Providence Industrial Mission Ground in Jali, Zomba on Tuesday, the faith leaders said Mbewe embodies good leadership.

Former Parliamentarian for Phalombe Justin Mokowa, said Mbewe is a man of integrity hence the need to trust him with power.

He added that the high levels of corruption in the current administration calls for a leader of Mbewe’s calibre.

“We are tired of the looting in this government that’s why we have endorsed Prophet Mbewe. We have confidence that he can deliver given the opportunity,” said Mokowa

He added that the rising cost of living has also influenced them to endorse the man of God.

However, Mbewe is yet to answer the call. It is not clear on whose ticket he will contest should he accept join the race for the country’s top seat.

