BWB signs deal with TATA to develop solar power plant

The Blantyre Water Board, BWB, has embarked on a US$72 million (about K72 billion) project to develop a 30 Megawatt Solar Plant to help in pumping water from Walkers Ferry treatment plant.

On Friday, BWB sealed a $72 million contract with an Indian Firm, TATA Consulting Engineers to prepare a detailed project report, feasibility study, design and project management consultancy services for the development of the project in Nkula site, Neno District.

The Board’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Robert Hanjahanja said after the construction of the power plant, the Board will save about K1.2 billion in electricity bills monthly.

He said, “We hope the Solar plant will be functioning in the next 18 to 24 months.”

Experts have hailed the project as timely and that it compliments President Lazarus Chakwera’s dream of producing at least 1000 megawatts of power by 2025.

Chakwera on Monday launched a 20 megawatt Solar and Battery Charge Project being run by JCM in Golomoti, Dedza with optimism that development fits perfectly with the country’s goal to add 1000 megawatts to the national grid by 2025.

Electrical engineering experts have said that the BWB could also be used as an addition to the national grid observing that 30 megawatts could be more than enough for daily water pumping.

However, Dr. Hanjahanja could not immediately comment whether the Board has such plans to sell excess power.

During the Golomoti event President Chakwera said: “Together with other existing sources of power, this solar power project fits perfectly with our goal to add 1000 megawatts to the national grid by 2025.”

The Golomoti project is the largest renewable and sustainable energy source in sub Saharan Africa with 52,300 panels and a capacity of 50 gigawatts of clean energy for the next 30 years.

“We will continue making Malawi an attractive destination for private sector investment in the energy sector by creating a conducive environment for independent power producers (IPPs),” said Chakwera in his speech.

Tata Consulting Engineers Limited (TCE) is an integrated engineering consultant providing concept to commissioning services in the following sectors: Power, Thermal, Hydro, Nuclear, Renewable, Transmission and Distribution, Infrastructure, Water, Environment, Urban Development, Buildings, Manufacturing Facilities, Ports and Harbours, Transportation, Resources – Hydrocarbons and Chemicals, Oil, Gas and Refineries, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Fertilizers, Speciality Chemicals, Pulp and Paper, Cement, Food, Pharmaceuticals and Beverages, Tyre, Glass, Resources – Mining and Metallurgy, Mining, Geology, Beneficiation, Steel, Non-ferrou

The company was established in 1962, it has completed about 10,000+ projects in over 55 countries. A strong knowledge base and technical expertise have helped, TCE in delivering several one-of-a-kind projects.

The Company has multi-disciplinary engineering talent with capabilities to manage complex projects worldwide. TCE is among the few companies geared for the Industry 4.0 era, providing engineering solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

With expertise and technological capabilities, TCE has a dedicated talent pool with core engineering skills, thus serving as an integrated service model for its clients.

The Company’s ability to manage complex projects, and experience in building cost-effective and environmentally-friendly solutions, make it one of the most desirable engineering solutions partner across the globe. TCE’s digital engineering and 3D-5D delivery models enable the Company to provide niche services tailored to client needs.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24