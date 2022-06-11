All set for COSANA Tri-Nation Series 

Confederation of Southern African Netball Associations (COSANA) Tri-nation Series is set to start on Sunday with organisers saying preparations have been finalized.

The Local Organising Committee Chairperson, Carol Bapu, said teams taking part were expected to arrive in the country today.

“Zimbabwe will be in this evening, I am not sure of the time actual time,” she said.

Meanwhile, COSANA President, Leaticia Chipandu has arrived in the country ahead of the tournament.

“I am happy to launch these games in Malawi, it’s been 10 years since COSANA hosted any tournament in our region, so this is our way to restart the competitions in our region.

“We were performing well in junior competitions but we did not have senior competitions so we thought we should restart the technique in COSANA,” said Chipandu on her arrival.

She also said the games will help the countries in the region in their world netball rankings and to prepare for tournaments such as Commonwealth games in which Malawi is taking part.

“In terms of senior teams, this is important as you know they are world ranking games, so we decided to have the platform in our region for our teams to be playing linking competitions because of the geographical proximity. We also want to help our lower ranked countries like Zimbabwe and Namibia,” she said.

The President also said Malawi Netball team will benefit much with the competition.

“[It is] also to help Malawi regain its position 6 whcih they lost it to Uganda last year so this is a platform to help us get some points ahead of region 5 netball series in August. Malawi is also preparing for the Commonwealth games so we hope they will be helped, they will have good plans and prepare them for the games,” said the COSANA President.

The games start on 12 June 2022 with Malawi, Namibia and Zimbabwe taking part in the tournament.

In the opening game at 10:00 am, Namibia play Zimbabwe before their Under 19 teams face each other at 04:00pm whereas at 06:00pm, Malawi Queens will play Namibia.