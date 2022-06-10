Two suspected robbers arrested in Mangochi

Police in Mangochi district have arrested two men on suspicion that they have been attacking businesspersons and robbing them of cellphones, laptops and cash.

Publicist for Mangochi Police Station Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi identified the suspects as Kassan Omar, 31, from M’baluku Village, Traditional Authority Chowe and Muhammad Allie, 28, from Mwanyama Village, Traditional Authority Mponda both in Mangochi.

Daudi said that from March to June 2022, criminals have been committing serious breakings targeting foreign and local business owners in the district.

She added that during the said period, a number of houses were broken into and the criminals went away with assorted cellphones, 3 laptops and K8 million cash.

“On June 8, 2022, the criminals who were armed with panga knives and metal bars and using a dark blue unregistered VW Polo motor vehicle, broke into a house of a well-known Pakistan businessman. During the attack, the criminals tied the watchmen and assaulted the owner before breaking away with K350,000 and two cellphones,” she said.

Following this, Mangochi Police Station detectives, in the wee hours of June 9, 2022, intercepted the suspects in the said motor vehicle near Victoria Forex Bureau after their mission failed at one of the Asian national’s shops within the township.

The suspects were found with two sharpened panga knives, black head masks, 3 pliers, metal bars and other breaking equipment hidden in the motor vehicle which has also been seized.

The matter is still under investigations to arrest their accomplices and recover the stolen property.