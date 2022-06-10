Man commits suicide after fight between his fiancée and sex worker

A 25-year-old man in Lilongwe hanged himself to the roof of a toilet on Wednesday after his fiancée and a commercial sex worker he took home engaged in a fight over him.

Sub-Inspector Foster Benjamin, Deputy Public Relations Officer for Lilongwe Police Station said the man, Stewart Banda, was found dead on Wednesday after a previous day’s scandal involving himself, his fiancée and a sex worker.

Banda, on Tuesday, went out on a drinking spree and ended up hooking a prostitute at Chigwirizano Township.

He brought her to his parents’ home, where he was also staying, at the nearby Nkhwangwa Village.

Unfortunately, his fiancée got the wind of the whole issue and immediately rushed to the house.

A fight erupted between the two ladies, forcing Banda to flee from the scene.

He sought refuge at his friend’s house before he returned back to his parents’ house on Wednesday.

His father discovered him hanging from the roof of the toilet.

Chinsapo Police Unit detectives took Banda’s body to Kamuzu Central Hospital for postmortem.

Results indicated that death was due to suffocation secondary to strangulation.

In another case, a 24-year old man, Patrick Kamboya, of Kango Village under Traditional Authority Njewa, ended his life after texting his father on WhatsApp expressing his death-wish.

He didn’t disclose the motive of his hanging. Later, he was found hanging in a tree in the same village.

No foul play has since been suspected. Meanwhile, Lilongwe Police Station has expressed concern with rising suicide cases in the district.

