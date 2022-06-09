Msukwa summoned by ACB

Former Minister of Lands Kezzie Msukwa has been summoned to appear before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday.

ACB invited Msukwa to their offices for cautioning on Thursday but Msukwa through his lawyers told the bureau that he would only be available on Friday afternoon.

ACB director general Martha Chizuma said the bureau has advised Msukwa to go to its offices on Monday for cautioning.

“Considering all factors surrounding the case we have communicated to them to come on Monday, in the morning,” she said.

ACB’s invitation for Msukwa to appear before it comes days after High Court Judge Redson Kapindu ruled that Msukwa’s arrest in December last year was not illegal as the former Minister had argued.

Msukwa was arrested in December for allegedly receiving millions in bribes to facilitate the illegal sale of plots.

He argued that the arrest violated his rights because he was arrested while receiving treatment at a hospital in Lilongwe.

