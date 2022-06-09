Hara elected chairperson of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association

Malawi’s Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani has been elected Executive Chairperson of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) African Region.

Hara was elected on Monday, June 6, 2022 on the sidelines of the 52nd Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association-African Region being held from 3rd to 9th June in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association African Region comprises the 63 national and subnational legislatures.

The CPA Africa Region is governed by a Coordinating Committee and Executive Committee which is made up of representatives from across the region. There is also a Regional Representatives Committee which reports to the Executive Committee.

The Mission of the CPA Africa Region is to promote and protect the interests and perspectives of CPA Africa Regional Parliaments and countries, into the Commonwealth and beyond, and to promote gender equality, emancipation of women, and respect for human rights, freedoms, democracy and good governance.”

The Region undertakes a number of programmes including its Annual Regional Conference. The 51st CPA Africa Regional Conference was held in Abuja, Nigeria in November 2021.

The Region also has a CWP chapter which conducts regional and bilateral activities. A CWP Gender-Sensitisation Workshop was held at the 51st CPA Africa Regional Conference in Abuja, Nigeria in November 2021.

