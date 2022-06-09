Flames fail to maintain top spot in Group D

Malawi National Football Team has failed to maintain the top spot in Group D of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers following a 1-0 defeat to Guinea in Conakry, on Thursday night.

Naby Keita scored lone goal of the match in the added minutes of the match after the host managed to outplay the Flames with their fast pace style of play.

Guinea dominated much of the game’s possession with Malawi being slow on the ball as it seemed that Mario Marinica’s men were looking to hold the match to a goalless draw and were not seen very hungry for goals.

Statistics of the match indicated that in the second half, Guinea led on possession with 73 percent that shows that the Flames who meet Egypt in their next assignment have to work on a number of things in order for qualification’s chances to be high.

Following the result, Malawi are second on the log with three points and with goal difference of zero while Ethiopia are leading the table with three points and positive one of the goal difference.

Guinea are third also with three points as every team in the group but only that they have scored less goals than Malawi while Egypt, who lost 2-0 to the leaders at Bingu National Stadium, are first from bottom with negative one on the goal difference.

