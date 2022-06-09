Corruption goes after Joshua Chisa Mbele

Activist Joshua Chisa Mbele was back in court this morning as the state wants him re-arrested over his social media posts.

Mbele appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Wanangwa Nyirenda in Lilongwe where the state argued that Mbele’s recent social media posts are a violation of one of his bail conditions which says that he should refrain from violating rights of other people through social media.

On his Facebook account, Mbele posts a lot about corruption especially the case involving British businessperson Zuneth Sattar who is alleged to have offered bribes to public officers in order to secure government contracts.

Defence Lawyer Gilbert Khonyongwa, argued in court that the screenshots of the Facebook posts presented by the state are not admissible in a court of law.

Khonyongwa asked the court to dismiss the application.

Magistrate Nyirenda is expected to make a ruling on the issue on Tuesday next week.

Mbele was first arrested in January this year after he posted on social media a document listing senior government officials alleged to have received bribes. Mbele deleted the post some minutes later.

