Police want Chisa Mbele re-arrested

Malawi Police want activist Joshua Chisa Mbele’s bail to be revoked due to his social media posts.

Mbele, a critic of the Tonse Alliance government, was arrested in January for sharing a document on social media and was later granted bail.

As part of conditions for his release, Mbele was told not to express himself in a manner that would infringe other people’s rights.

Mbele still uses his Facebook account to criticize the Lazarus Chakwera administration and condemn corruption and it appears his posts have not gone well with the police.

The law enforcers have applied for Mbele’s bail to be revoked and the case is expected to be heard in court on June 9, 2022.

Writing about the issue on social media, Mbele said police want to re-arrest him for talking about businessperson Zuneth Sattar.

“In London, Zuneth Sattar approached the Court to vary conditions of his bail. The Court Refused. Reason: He is facing serious allegations of corruption with Malawi Government Officials.

“In Malawi, The State will approach the Court to revoke the Bail of one Joshua Mbele. His crime: He talked about Zuneth Sattar. Expressed anger and outrage on what was revealed in London Court. Let the Independent and Competent Court decide,” he posted on social media.

Mbele’s original arrest was due to a document which he shared containing a list of government officials and claims that they have offshore accounts which they used to receive billions of Kwacha.

He was charged with Criminal Libel and publication of Offensive Communication, contrary to Section 87 of the Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Act.

