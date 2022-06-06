Police arrest nine for theft in Zomba

Police in Zomba are keeping in custody Alex Njaidi Banda and eight other people on suspicion that they are behind a series of breaking and theft offences that occurred between May and June, 2022.

The suspects were found in different locations whilst offering for sale the stolen property.

So far, 3 laptops, 4 plasma screens , Geepers home theater, 4 cellphones, Audianic subwoofer, 2 LG twitters and 2 speakers have been recovered.

The suspects are expected to appear before the court of law to answer breaking and theft charges.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24