Minister calls Malawians frogs

A cabinet minister has advised Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera against listening to “frogs” who complain that the president is having unnecessary trips.

Speaking in Dedza during the official opening of Golomoti Solar Power Plant, Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola described as frogs people who have been criticising Chakwera for his internal and external trips which have been said to be a waste of resources.

Matola said Chakwera should continue to undertake these trips.

“Do not listen to frogs who tell you not to travel,” said Matola. “We want people to know that you are implementing projects which you promised.”

In his speech at the event, Chakwera did not comment on the Minister’s remarks.

Malawians on social media have since condemned Matola over the remarks saying the people the Minister was insulting are the same ones who voted for Chakwera in 2020.

Many on social have demanded the president to fire the minister.

