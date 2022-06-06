Media encouraged to report more on adult education

Vhs DVV international organization has expressed hope that media reporting on adult education in Malawi will continue to increase and evolve.

The organization’s Regional Director for Southern Africa David Harrington made the statement during the handing over ceremony where laptops were being awarded to Clement Chinoko of Nation Publications and Georgia Chirombo of MIJ Fm for the Adult Learning and Education (ALE) Category of the Misa Awards on Monday in Lilongwe.

Harrington noted that journalism on adult education in Malawi is becoming more incisive in reporting on the needs of adult learners and the costs to Malawi of not investing in adult education and there is hope that the contribution of the media will continue to increase and evolve in the years to come.

He added that through adult education, participants acquire knowledge and skills in whatever areas they need, from agriculture to health and entrepreneurship and many other fields while simultaneously improving the foundation skills of literacy and numeracy.

“Historically, ALE in Malawi has been viewed in a way as just literacy and numeracy (as sukulu za kwacha).

“We need to move away from old-fashioned way of thinking. Literacy and numeracy are foundational skills, but they need to be linked to practical knowledge and skills that people need and use in daily lives,” he explained.

Misa Malawi Program Officer Moses Chitsulo said that there is need a to report more on adult education because people out there are not aware of that area.

He also said that journalists should talk more about adult education and involvement of parliament to lobby more funds to fund the noble course.

One of the award winners Clement Chinoko encouraged his fellow colleagues to report such stories in-depth so that they can stand a chance to win such awards.