Malawi, Ethiopia match rakes in K72 million

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) says the Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON) qualifier between Malawi and Ethiopia yesterday grossed K72.7 million.

The association says 33, 328 spectators purchased the advance tickets for the match. These include 32,500 standard tickets valued at K2,000 each; 353 VIP tickets at K8,000 each and 475 Corporate box seats at K10,000 each. At the stadium, 180 car passes were sold at K500 each.

According to FAM, net revenue was K53 million whereas direct expenses amounted to K19.7 million.

Out of the net revenue, the association got K37.1 million, K13.2million was ground levy while Malawi National Council of Sports got K2.6 million.

Malawi beat 2-1 Ethiopia on Sunday courtesy of two goals from striker Gabadinho Mhango. Abubekar Nasir Ahmed scored Ethiopia’s goal with all three goals in the match coming from the penalty spot.

