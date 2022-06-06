Kinnah advises Flames mentor to sharpen midfield

Former Flames mentor Kinnah Phiri has advised the technical panel to fine-tune the team’s midfield following a sloppy display against Ethiopia at Bingu National Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking to the media after Malawi’s 2-1 victory against the Walia Antelopes, in their first assignment of 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers, Phiri expressed his concern with the midfield.

According to the Flames legend, the midfield was not productive enough against Ethiopia, despite Malawi recording the victory with a slender margin.

He believes that if the engine of the team will remain in that state, it will be difficult for Malawi to produce desirable results.

Malawi’s coach Mario Marinica started with three midfielders, John Banda, Chimwemwe Idana and Gerald Phiri Junior.

In the second half, the Romanian tactician replaced Idana with Charles Petro, and Phiri with Micium Mhone. However, the changes did not make any difference.

Malawi will play their next game against Guinea away, on Thursday. Should the Marian Mario Marinica charges record positive results, they will increase their chances of qualifying for 2023 Afcon which will be staged in Ivory Coast.

At the moment, Malawi is topping Group D with three points. The Pharaohs of Egypt are on second position with the same number of points. Ethiopia and Guinea are sharing the bottom two positions respectively without a point.

