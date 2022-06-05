Police arrest Chichiri Prison escapee

Police in Chikwawa have taken into custody 25-year-old Charles Charlie who escaped from Chichiri Prison.

Charlie was serving jail term for robbery, and on January 16, 2022 he bolted from the said facility.

He was arrested in the wee hours of Sunday, June 5, 2022 by Nkumaniza Police at his hiding place at Dzenje Village near Mozambique border.

Charlie, who has since admitted to have committed the offence in an interrogation, will be taken to court for escaping from the lawful custody contrary to section 115 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, communications with Chichiri Prison have been made for identification.

Charlie hails from Kambelengende Village, Traditional Authority Tengani in Nsanje.