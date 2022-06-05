Motorcyclist dies in Nkhata Bay road accident

A 29-year-old motocyclist identified as McNoel Chirwa has died after his motorcycle plowed into a stationary Freightliner truck at Kawalazi turn-off along Nkhata Bay – Mzuzu M5 road in Nkhata Bay District on Saturday.

Nkhata Bay Police Station Publicist

Sergeant Kondwani said that James Chirwa was on Saturday evening riding a Kinglion motor bike from Nkhata Bay direction heading towards Mzuzu with a female pillion passenger Monica Matilda Manda.

James added that upon arrival at the material place, Chirwa failed to negotiate a left bend and eventually landed into a stationary Freightliner truck.

“Following the impact, Chirwa sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Nkhata Bay District Hospital while the passenger who is currently receiving treatment at the hospital, sustained a cut on the fore-head,” James explained.

An autopsy conducted on the deceased revealed that he died due to excessive loss of blood secondary to the head injuries.

Meanwhile, police in the district are advising all road users to make sure they adhere to traffic rules and regulations to prevent such accidents.

McNoel Chirwa hailed from Dizi Village in Traditional Authority Kabunduli in Nkhata Bay District.