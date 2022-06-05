Friends of Martyrs of Uganda in Malawi celebrate life of St. Charles Lwanga

Friends of Martyrs of Uganda in Zomba Diocese on Saturday celebrated life of Ugandan martyrs, including that of Charles Lwanga who was killed at the age of 25 in Uganda for his strong faith in Christ.

Zomba Diocese, Vicar General, Fr Vincent Chilolo led the Catholics in a Holy Mass at St. Charles Lwanga Parish in Zomba City to honour and celebrate the life of Ugandan martyrs.

The Zomba Diocese Vicar General called on Friends of Martyrs of Uganda, Zomba chapter and other catholic faithful to stand firm on Christian faith despite going through hard times.

He therefore encouraged the Friends of Martyrs of Uganda in Zomba to also emulate the life of St. Charles Lwanga whose faith in Christ was strong despite antichrist forces in his country.

“Let me appeal to you, Friends of Martyrs of Uganda that you should be proud of the martyrs and be accommodative so that others should also join Friends of Ugandan Martyrs,” Fr Chilolo added.

He also appealed to Friends of Martyrs of Uganda to desist from backbiting saying this can easily bring disunity among ground members.

“Avoid backbiting at all cost because this would affect the group whose core value is unity of purpose,” the Vicar General said.

Chairperson of Friends of Martyrs of Uganda, Zomba Chapter, Andrew Nasalangwa, appealed to catholic faithful to register as members of Friends of Martyrs of Uganda to learn more about the group and its core values.

He said St. Charles Lwanga had a strong faith in Christ and was persecuted for his faith as such he called on catholic faithful to have undivided faith when serving God.

“I appeal to you my fellow Catholics that you should serve God without fear of persecution as St. Charles Lwanga did,” Nasalangwa said.

Apart from celebrating the martyrs of Uganda, the Friends of Martyrs of Uganda also celebrated the life of St. Charles Lwanga who was murdered at the age of 25 at Namugongo in Uganda for his faith.