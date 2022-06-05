Flames ready to face Ethiopia

Malawi National Team Coach, Mario Marinica, says the Flames are geared up to face Ethiopia on Sunday for the Group D Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

He said this during AFCON Group D qualifiers pre-match conference on Saturday at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in Area 48, Lilongwe.

Marinica said the team has an advantage that 14 local and six professional players that played at AFCON finals in January, 2022 in Cameron are still part of the squad.

“We are ready for the game. We have prepared to win in order to collect three points tomorrow,” Flames Captain, John Banda said.

Ethiopia National Team Coach, Wubetu Abate said from the outcome of the AFCON qualifiers draw; they knew that they were in a very tough group.

He said Group D teams were in AFCON final and they progressed to the next rounds to which Egypt lost in the final, Guinea losing in the quarter final while Malawi bowed out in the last 16 of the final.

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera and Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima are expected to watch the counter at Bingu Stadium and the match is slated to kick off at 3 pm.

Reported by Tione Andsen