Shakira, Pique breaking up

Colombian pop star Shakira and Spanish footballer Gerald Pique are parting ways after 11 years of dating.

In a joint statement, the couple has emphasized that the decision has been made for the well-being of their children.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for (our) privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” said the couple in a joint statement on Saturday

According to reports, Pique’s infidelity has triggered the separation. It is believed Shakira caught the Barcelona defender with another woman in bed.

The two met when the footballer featured in a music video for her 2010 World Cup song Waka Waka which features South African group Freshly Grounds.

Shakira and Pique were among highly rated celebrity couples during good old days. They have two sons together.

