Bullets Reserves hammer FOMO 8-1 to progress to second round of FDH Cup

Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves are through to round 2 of FDH Bank Cup after hammering FOMO FC 8-1 at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Junior Team will now play the winner between Ntaja United and Nyasa United.

Without striker Emmanuel Savieli, coach Enos Chatama played Chikumbutso Salima upfront, with Wongani Kaponya and Crispine Mapemba playing from the wings whilst Macray Chiwaya, Lyton Chinong’one and Felix Dumakude were deployed in the midfield.

The first chance of the match saw Kaponya failing to put the ball into the net when he was found in a one on one situation with John Majiga after being set through by Chinong’one.

But Majiga couldn’t stop the hosts from taking a lead through Mapemba who headed home from Yamikani Mologeni’s brilliant cross from the right, 1-0.

Chiwaya doubled Bullets Reserves’ lead in the 23rd minute when Majiga fumbled Salima’s cross into the box, allowing the ball to land straight at the midfielder who made no mistake by putting the ball in an empty net, 2-0.

26 minutes into the match, Salima scored a beauty. The enterprising winger took things into his own hands by tearing apart FOMO FC defenders before his powerful shot which was just too much for Majiga who was very exposed in the line of duty, 3-0.

Two more goals followed in this opening half, with Kaponya being the latest player to register his name on the scoresheet after he was released to the attacking zone by Chinong’one before beating Majiga who had already left his line of duty as he tried his level best to stop the ball from going in, 4-0.

Chinong’one turned from a provider to a scorer when he scored the fifth goal from the spot following a foul on Salima in the penalty box.

In the second half, Kaponya was replaced by Franklin Titani due to an injury he sustained in the opening half.

Chatama brought in Chimwemwe Yasin for Happy Mphepo in the 55th minute whilst Lazarus Chapendera and Timothy Nyasulu replaced Chrsitopher Sabiti and Duncan Mangwaya for the visitors who were trying to find an answer to their dismal display in the first half which saw them conceding five goals.

Salima nearly doubled his tally in the 58th minute when he made a brilliant run into the box to receive a through ball from Titani but the winger failed to convert with the goalkeeper already beaten in the line of duty.

Moments later, Mapemba also made his way into the offensive zone, sending a loose ball into the box but Mathews Kalama arrived on time to intercept the ball when Chiwaya was ready to pull the trigger on the edge of the penalty box.

Twice, Referee Evidence Kanjani turned down Salima’s penalty appeals, attracting a reaction from Chatama who wasn’t convinced with some of the decisions that the center referee was making.

In the 68th minute, Chinong’one was brought down just few meters away from the penalty box, allowing Titani to step up and curved the ball beyond the reach of a four-man staged defensive wall and into the top corner, beatingMajiga who tried his level best to stop the ball from hitting the back of the net, 6-0.

Aaron Chilipa and Alex Tsamba were introduced on 78th minute to replace Mapemba and Chinong’one as Chatama’s side kept on pushing for more goals.

But the visitors were able to find the back of the net in a dramatic fashion.

Goalkeeper Emas Nyirenda looked to have put everything under his control when Innocent Magreta delivered a cross from the right only for the shot-stopper to drop the ball to Aziz Pindani who just needed a touch to put the ball into the net, 6-1.

This goal attracted two more goals from the hosts, who made it 7-1 in the 82nd minute through Salima who was found unmarked by Yasin to slot the ball past Clemment Phiri who had earlier on came in for Majiga.

Yasin completed the rout in the 86th minute, tearing the visitors’ defence apart before smashing the ball beyond Phiri’s reach to make it 8-1.

Speaking after the final whistle, Chatama hailed his boys for progressing to the next round, saying it was a good game though his players gifted the visitors a goal which could have been avoided.

“It was a good game though we started on a very slow note but we scored five in the first half before completing the remaining goals in the final half but we also gifted a goal which we could have avoided but that’s football and we are happy to progress to the next round,” he said.

