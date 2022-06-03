Two lawyers disbarred for embezzling over K6 million in clients’ money

Lawyers Nicely Msowoya and Richie Katsichi have been disbarred for two years for misappropriating about K5 million and close to K1.3 million, respectively.

Chief Justice Rezine Mzikamanda has made the ruling about the disbarment for the two lawyers today. The action follows an application by the Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda.

Nyirenda said the two lawyers have since returned the money to the clients.

In April, Lawyer Maxwell Tembo of Ballen and Associates was also banned from practicing as a lawyer for embezzling K7 million meant for his clients.

Tembo stole the money in 2015 and was found guilty by the Malawi Law Commission (MLS) disciplinary committee following a complaint from the clients.

In April, MLS punished 22 legal practitioners for offences such as professional negligence, overcharging clients, intimidation and threats, failure to update clients, failure to handover files, failure to remit funds, failure to disclose and failure to refund deposits.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24