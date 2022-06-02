Ten arrested for damaging Nthalire Police Unit

Police in Chitipa have arrested Taonga Gondwe and nine others on suspicion that they damaged Nthalire Police Unit infrastructure in the district.

The arrests were made on May 30, 2022 during a joint operation between Northern Region Criminal Investigation officers and Chitipa Police Station officers.

It is on record that on the night of May 4, 2022, angry people from Nthalire went on rampage, damaging Nthalire Police Unit office and staff houses.

This followed an incident where a motorcyclist was stabbed before being robbed of his motorcycle by a suspect who hired him. The suspect was arrested by Nthalire Police but irate villagers went to the said police station and overpowered law enforcers, killed the suspect and later burned his body.

They smashed 66 window panes at staff houses, two office window panes, solar panel, brick fence and kitchen utensils worth thousands of kwacha.

Taonga Gondwe and 9 others suspects will be taken to court soon to answer the charge of malicious damage.