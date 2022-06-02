Man jailed five years for house breaking, theft

The Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court in Blantyre has sentenced 30-year-old Paul Zandeya to five years imprisonment with hard labour for breaking into a house where he stole cash amounting to K7,800.

Blantyre Police Station deputy spokesperson Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama said the court heard through police prosecutor Sub Inspector Sautso Nansongole that on May 10, 2022, Zandeya broke into a house at H.H.I and was later on apprehended by his neighbors.

Upon arrival, he checked inside the house and discovered that money amounting to K7,800 got stolen. The matter was reported to Blantyre Police Station.

The accused was charged with the offences of house breaking and theft contrary to section 309(a) and section 278 of the Penal Code respectively.

In court, Zandeya pleaded guilty to the charges levelled against him. In mitigation, he asked the court to exercise leniency when passing sentence for being a first offender and breadwinner.

In his submission, Sub Inspector Nansongole asked the court to mete out meaningful sentence citing that the convict had intention and planned to commit such a crime.

First Grade Magistrate Lameck Mkwapatira quashed mitigating factors and agreed with state’s submissions. He therefore sentenced Zandeya to 5 years imprisonment with hard labour for the count of house breaking and 3 years imprisonment with hard labour for the count of theft. Sentences will run concurrently.

Paul Zandeya hails from Chimkwita Village, Traditional Authority Kwataine in Ntcheu District.