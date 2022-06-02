Chakwera hired private jet for K450 million — DPP

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has accused Government of lying about the cost of President Lazarus Chakwera’s trip, saying the the party has evidence indicating that the jet Chakwera hired cost about (US$450,000) K450 million.

DPP through its organising secretary released a statement yesterday following Chakwera’s press conference on Tuesday.

During the press conference, the Ministry of Finance told Malawians that Chakwera’s trip to Switzerland and Equatorial cost K300 million.

Minister of Finance Sosten Gwengwe confirmed at the press briefing that Chakwera hired a private jet for the trip considering the engagements the president had and the connections he was supposed to make had he used a commercial flight.

However, the DPP through Chipungu has said it is saddened with the high level of dishonesty that President Chakwera and his team showed to Malawians when they claimed that the trip to Switzerland and Guinea trip cost K300 million only.

“The DPP has evidence that hiring of the jet that the President used (Dassault Falcon 900B) cost at least USD 450,000, which is about K450 million. Clearly, the Government lied to Malawians,” said Chipungu.

He added that the DPP has further information that the jet was hired by an undisclosed well-wisher.

“The DPP therefore demands that government reveals the identity and intent of the well-wisher.

“The DPP further calls on the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to investigate this clear signal of bribery and corruption within the next 21 days,” Chipungu said in the statement.

Chakwera travelled to Davos, Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum and from there he went to Malabo, Equatorial Guinea to attend the African Union Summit. He left Malawi on May 20 and returned on May 29.

