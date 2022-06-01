Airtel, TNM maintain cheaper data bundles

Malawi’s internet users can now breathe a sigh of relief as the country’s leading telecommunication companies, Airtel Malawi and TNM, have both announced the continuation of promotional data bundle packages.

Three months ago, the two telecommunications companies introduced cheaper data bundles, with Airtel Malawi branding its bundles ‘MoFaya’ while TNM named theirs ‘Pamtsetse’.

The bundles seem to have won hearts of most Malawian internet users.

After eight days of existence, the public got annoyed after officials from the two service providers announced that Pamtsemtse and MoFaya data bundles were all on a three month promotion and would be scrapped off.

However, Airtel Malawi and TNM have both reversed the decision indicating that scraping off of the data bundles will be announced at a later date.

“Dear customer, PaNet MoFaya bundle promotion has been extended until a later date to be announced. Use MyAirtel App, Airtel Money or dial *301# to purchase,” reads a general text message to Airtel customers.

On the other hand, Head of Brand and Marketing for TNM Madalitso Jonaz recently told the local media that Pamtsetse Bundle, which was also introduced on promotion basis, will continue and any changes will be communicated if the company sees fit.

Meanwhile, Malawians especially on social media, have applauded the two companies for maintaining these data bundles which they say are providing more volumes of bundle at lower prices thereby describing them as ideal for internet users.