Old Mutual Malawi sends top performing staff to Vietnam for holiday

Jiya: Old Mutual Malawi CEO

Pan-African Financial Service provider, Old Mutual Malawi Limited, is sending eight of its topmost performing staff for 2021 to Vietnam for an offshore conference as a token of appreciation.

The employees will among others be accompanied by their partners in an all paid up trip to the exotic Asian country.

Speaking on why the trip is important, Old Mutual Malawi Group Chief Executive Officer Edith Jiya said the initiative was introduced as an expression of gratitude to its hard-working staff.

“Offshore trip is one of Old Mutual’s flagship incentive program aimed at recognizing and rewarding exceptional performance to our employees across all countries where the business operates. Our company believes in recognizing, encouraging, and rewarding good performance. Usually, employees who are selected for this award are those that have gone above and beyond their targets to deliver noteworthy outcomes” she said

According to Jiya, the offshore trips have greatly contributed to improving employee productivity and output since they always look up to this prestigious annual award which is among the drives for high performance and employee loyalty.

She further said the company is expecting that the employees will enjoy the trip as one of their most memorable events in their lives.

“We want them to enjoy this moment, above all, we expect them to come back to inspire their fellow employees to achieve greater things for Old Mutual and themselves. We congratulate the winners in the 2022 team and wish them the best as they proceed to this convention. On the other hand, we encourage those behind to work even harder to secure themselves a slot for 2023. We still have about seven months to go, and everyone has an opportunity” she said.

On the other hand, speaking on behalf of the team, Steven Mwafulirwa who is also a regular recipient of the award since 2014 said the offshore trips are massive incentives that provides exposure and encourages staff to work hard.

“With these trips, you wouldn’t think of working with any other company apart from Old Mutual. The most exciting thing is that you are allowed to travel with your spouse or any loved one” he said.

Apart from the trip to Vietnam, since 2014, Mwafulirwa has been to United States of America, Spain, Netherlands, Hongkong, Mexico and Iceland on similar offshore convections.

Others carrying the Malawian flag to Vietnam include Phillip Waluza, Khumbo Phiri, Sharon Mkandawire, Susan Matumula, Micaiah Nkomba, Solomoni Mbizi, and John Chikuse.

