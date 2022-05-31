Mzuzu International Volleyball Tournament renamed after FISD

The committee which runs Mzuzu International Volleyball tournament says the tournament will now be called FISD International Volleyball Tournament in honour of FISD which sponsors the competition.

The tournament which this year will be held from August 5 to 7 August attracts international teams such as Mbeya Best 6 from Tanzania, Nkhwazi and UNZA from Zambia and Naba from Zimbabwe.

According to one of the committee members, Killy Msukwa, they wanted to appreciate FISD and other companies for the continued sponsorship of the tournament and they anticipate that they will a good package this year.

“Being a Malawi based company and fully owned by Malawians, we are proud of them hence we request government to support such companies.

“Many foreign based companies that we know make billions but they can’t even spend a little to give back to Malawians through Corporate Social Responsibility.

“With that, we wish FISD Limited Company great success in the future both on local and International Market” said Msukwa

However, the main sponsor is yet to come up with the sponsorship package after the committee presented a budget.