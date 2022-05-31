Exit Sattargate, enter Nocmagate: Chakwera implicated

President Lazarus Chakwera has been implicated in the National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma) fuel contracts case.

In court today, a recording was played in which Chakwera’s former advisor Chris Chaima claimed that the president wanted a company called Finergy to be awarded fuel contract.

In a recorded conversation with Hellen Buluma, NOCMA deputy chief executive officer, Chaima who was at the time of recording a presidential advisor claimed that Chakwera preffered Finergy as a supplier because the company would implement corporate social responsibility projects such as rehabilitating health centres, as part of the deal.

Chaima in the recording referred to Chakwera as Principal” , “HE” and “His Excellency”.

Chaima also claimed that the “Principal” had interests in the contracts and wanted Malawians to benefit from the fuel supply contracts.

He added that Chakwera had sent him and AFORD president Enoch Chihana to play a role in the deal.

Chihana, Chaima and former Energy Minister Newton Kambala are being accused of trying to influence the awarding of the fuel supply deal.

Chakwera fired Kambala and Chaima after they were arrested in 2021.

The revelations today come days after Vice President Saulos Chilima was also mentioned in court last as having benefited from corrupt deals.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24