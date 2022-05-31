Court allows Buluma’s recordings as evidence

The Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court has ruled that audios recorded by National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma) deputy chief executive officer Hellen Buluma can be used as evidence in the case involving former Minister Newton Kambala and two others.

High Court Judge Patrick Chirwa sitting as Chief Resident Magistrate has made the ruling today.

Kambala, AFORD president Enoch Chihana and former presidential adviser Chris Chaima Banda are accused of trying to influence the awarding of fuel contracts at NOCMA.

Buluma made recordings of some conversations relating to the case and wanted to use these as evidence.

However, defence lawyers argued in court that the recordings were made without consent of those being recorded hence they violate the suspects’ right to privacy.

Lawyers also argued that evidence obtained illegally is not admissible in court.

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Martha Chizuma argued that the recordings are important in the case.

In his ruling today, Chirwa said the recordings can be presented as evidence in court.

Chirwa noted that High Court judge Redson Kapindu in another case yesterday ruled that evidence obtained illegally through searches and seizure can be allowed to be used in court.

