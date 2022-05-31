Chakwera appoints Colleen Zamba as Secretary to President

President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Miss Colleen Zamba as Secretary to President and Cabinet, replacing Zangazanga Chikhosi.

Zamba, who was serving as Head of Presidential Delivery Unit (DPU), will take up the role with immediate effect.

President Chakwera made the announcement about the appointment of Zamba at State House in Lilongwe this evening while addressing the media on matters of nation interest which include the devaluation of the Kwacha and corruption.

Chakwera said Chikhosi will be given another important role in government.

Chikhosi was appointed as Secretary to President and Cabinet shortly after Chakwera was elected as president in the 2020 Presidential Elections.