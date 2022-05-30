DPP wants referendum in Malawi

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says the Lazarus Chakwera administration should call for a referendum in order to ascertain if Malawians still have trust in the current administration.

DPP officials held a press conference in Lilongwe today where they made the call.

DPPs Spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba claimed that Malawians have lost trust in Chakwera’s leadership due to his administration’s failure to deliver on campaign promises

“At this stage, I advise the Tonse government to hold a referendum to hear people’s views on how you are running the affairs,” he said.

The call for a referendum was repeated by several speakers at the press briefing.

The DPP officials faulted the Chakwera administration over its economic policies which they said have left many Malawians suffering .

“This government has failed to put the right economic policies to sustain our economy. Malawians are suffering today because the current leadership has messed up and it has no clue on how to turn around things,” said former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor Dalitso Kabambe.

On his part, Former Minister of Finance Goodall Gondwe condemned Chakwera for not implementing cost-cutting measures. He claimed that Chakwera has been spending forex while country is running short of foreign currency.

“That’s why we are calling for a referendum for the people to assess his popularity,” said Gondwe.

Asked if the DPP is a better alternative to the Tonse Alliance considering that it was in power between 2014 and 2020, Gondwe said the DPP administration managed to deal with economic challenges by among others cutting expenditure.

“The result was that we reduced inflation and stabilized the economy. The IMF came here and did not ask us to devalue the Kwacha,” said Gondwe. “If you hand the economy back to us, we will show you how to turn a bad economy into a good one.”

