Bankers suspend Head Coach

Just days after losing to Nyasa Big Bullets, Lilongwe based giants Silver Strikers have suspended Zambian head coach Daniel Kabwe.

According to a press statement from the club which this publication has seen, Kabwe has been suspended so that the taskforce which the club has appointed should investigate the team’s performance in the current 2022 season.

“…the club has meanwhile appointed a taskforce to investigate all issues surrounding the team’s performance…,” reads part of the statement.

Meanwhile, the club has appointed Macdonald Yobe to lead the team in acting capacity as the head coach until the club makes the fate of Kabwe.

The club has since asked supporters of the club to support the players and technical panel as it is addressing all matters affecting the team’s performance.

Currently, Bankers are fifth on the log table with 16 points from 11 points. Bullets lead the table with 32 points from 12 points.

Tweets by Malawi24