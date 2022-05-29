Sunbird provides K2m for golf tournament

Sunbird Hotels & Resorts has provided K2 million for the upcoming Professional Golfers Association (PGA) in Malawi Championship.

Speaking at a symbolic cheque presentation ceremony, Temwa Kanjadza Head of Sales, Marketing & Distribution, said golf is one of the sports discipline worth sponsorship saying it has potential to attract more tourists in the country.

Kanjadza said as a leading hotel, they decided to give support because of the contribution that golf as a sport continues to make in the tourism industry, and the special relationship that exists between the hotel chain and the golfing fraternity.

“As Sunbird Hotels & Resorts, we are proud to support the PGA Malawi because of the strides they have made in growing the sport which is adding value to the tourism industry because of the local and international golfers it attracts.

“We believe that our partnership with the PGA Malawi will help to showcase the tourism industry in Malawi and also continue to support the development of the golf discipline in Malawi.’’ She said

Director of Media and Communication of the PGA Malawi Cathie Matura thanked Sunbird for showing interest in supporting Golf in the country.

“On behalf of the PGA Malawi, I would like to thank Sunbird for their timely sponsorship which will assist in making the tournament beyond the expectations of the golfers. This sponsorship will also assist amateur golfers who will participate in the tournament to gain experience and groom them to be future professional golfers.

“We are delighted that the leading hotel chain in Malawi decided to support the tournament which is a preamble to the Warm Heart Tour that will happen in July, 2022 and is a bigger tournament that will attract many international golfers,” saif Matura.

Sunbird Hotels and Resorts is Malawi’s leading hotel chain with 9 properties including four city hotels in all three regions of Malawi namely; Sunbird Capital, Sunbird Mount Soche, Sunbird Lilongwe, and Sunbird Mzuzu.

Sunbird also has three popular beach resorts along Lake Malawi namely; Sunbird Waterfront, Sunbird Livingstonia, Sunbird Nkopola, a beachside Inn on the northern lakeshore, Sunbird Chintheche, and an iconic mountain resort in the former capital city of Zomba; Sunbird Kuchawe.