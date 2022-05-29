Smallholder farmers bemoan lack of steady markets

Smallholder farmers at Mchenga Irrigation site in Balaka have complained of lack of steady markets for their horticultural products, saying they are forced to sell their products at low prices offered by buyers in the district.

One of the lead farmers at the site, Patson Chalamanda, disclosed this Saturday during a visit as part of monitoring the implementation of Financial Access to Rural Markets Small holder Enterprise (FARMSE) funded ‘Gender Responsive Ultra Poor Graduation project’ in which Oxfam and Eagles Relief are implementing in Balaka.

He said the despite the project attracting participation of more smallholder farmers they are struggling to find proper markets for the products.

He said most farmers are not willing to continue participating in the project since their efforts are not bearing tangible results to improve their livelihoods hence asked Oxfam to consider identifying steady markets to sell their products at reasonable prices to ensure the project’s impact to the beneficiaries.

Oxfam Malawi Country Director, Lingalireni Mihowa, said structured markets for horticultural products is an issue of concern in the country.

Eagles Relief Project Officer for Balaka, George Kachiwala, admitted that smallholder farmers were facing some challenges to contain pests in the gardens for the past three to four years which has contributed to low yields but efforts are being made to reverse the situation.

Reported by Tione Andsen