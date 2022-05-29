Chakwera arrives back in Malawi

President Lazarus Chakwera has arrived in Malawi this afternoon through Kamuzu International Airport where he has been welcomed by Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima and other government officials.

Chakwera left Malawi on May 23 for Davos, Switzerland where he attended the World Economic Forum.

On his way from Davos, the President passed through Malabo, Equatorial Guinea where he attended the 1st African Union Extra Ordinary Humanitarian Summit from May 26 to May 28.

On the sidelines of the AU summit, First Lady Monica Chakwera joined her fellow African First Ladies in attending the high level women network Summit of First Ladies in Africa under their organisation African First Ladies Women Leaders Network.

Presidential Press Secretary Anthony Kasunda said in a statement that Chakwera will hold a press briefing on Tuesday to talk about his trip.

Kasunda added that the president will also talk about emerging issues of national interest.

The briefing comes days after Chilima was named in court proceedings in the United Kingdom as one of the persons alleged to have benefitted from dubious dealings of UK businessperson Zuneth Sattar.

Chilima refused to comment on the issue last week.

