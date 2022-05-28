Devotion: Frustrated but not in despair

2Corinthians 4:8-9 ISV “In every way we’re troubled but not crushed, frustrated but not in despair, persecuted but not abandoned, struck down but not destroyed.”

We are more than conquerors. We win always even in the midst of challenges. Paul admonishes saints that they may be troubled but will not be crushed. The enemy may trouble you just as he did to the early church but he never crushed the church. The more he did that, the more the church was spreading to all regions.

Act 8:1,4 …“A great persecution arose against the assembly which was in Jerusalem in that day. They were all scattered abroad throughout the regions of Judea and Samaria, except for the apostles…Therefore those who were scattered abroad went around preaching the word.”

The enemy may frustrate you but don’t despair. What the enemy planned as frustrations will work for you not against you. It will produce glorious things in you. He may have planned the frustrations to frustrate your assignment, but if you don’t despair, something glorious will come out of the same. 2Corinthian 4:17 WEB “For our light affliction, which is for the moment, works for us more and more exceedingly an eternal weight of glory.”

We may be persecuted but are not abandoned. The Lord is always with us and can’t abandon us. In addition, persecutions will work for you and not against you. Rom 8:28 WEB “We know that all things work together for good for those who love God, to those who are called according to his purpose.”

Struck down but not destroyed. You may stumble and fall but rise again. To be destroyed is when you fail to rise. Those who learn to rise and continue the journey of faith are always winners. You lose when you quit. You win when you rise again and continue. Proverbs 24:16 WEB “for a righteous man falls seven times, and rises up again; but the wicked are overthrown by calamity.”

In all these, the Word of God should dwell richly in you. Use the Word for your success.

Confession: I am the righteous of God. I do not quit; I do not give up. I am a winner now and always because greater is He who is in me than the one who is in the world. I am a success now and always. In Jesus Name. Amen.

