Bullets vs Silver preview: A match with big implications for Central Bankers

The biggest game of the week in the TNM Super League is upon us and the result will have bad consequences for the losers, especially if the loser is Silver Strikers FC.

The two teams are separated by 13 points and a win is a must for the Area 47 side if they are to revive their season in the title race which, at the moment, is being dominated by the reigning defending champions with 29 points from eleven games, seconded by Blue Eagles with 27 points from the same number of games.

It’s a game with a lot at stake as the hosts aim to defend the title, they won last season whilst Silver would want to reduce the gap between themselves and the top four teams.

Improved Bullets would be keen to maintain their unbeaten start to the season and they are hosting the Bankers at a time when everything is going in their favor.

Since the start of the new season, the two teams have had mixed results, with Bullets registering nine wins and two draws in the matches they have played whilst the Lilongwe based side have endured a frustrating start to the season by registering four wins, four draws and two defeats.

It’s a must-win game for the Bankers in order to move from their unfamiliar position to at least get closer to the top four in the pecking order.

Last time out, the match ended 2-1 in favor of Kalisto Pasuwa’s side but that was the reverse fixture after David Kabwe’s men the first-round match 1-0 in Lilongwe.

Ironically, when the two teams met in Lilongwe on 8th May, 2021, the Bankers were six points above Bullets and after the victory, the gap was increased to nine, further widening the gap between the two giants in the title race.

Months down the line, the gap is now 13 and anything less than a win for Kabwe’s side will surely put to an end their dream of ending Bullets’ league dominance.

The Bankers would also want to avenge their title loss to Bullets as the People’s Team grabbed the title right under the noses of their rivals who had earlier on opened a nine-point lead before surrendering it to the defending champions who, after rising to the top, never lost the position to any team.

Kabwe’s side will also be eager to break their winless run at Kamuzu Stadium but they will have to be at their level best to overcome a highly spirited side which has made Kamuzu Stadium a no-go zone area for any other team for the past ten years.

On the other hand, Bullets are the masters of big games.

The last time they lost to a top four side was in 2020/21 season when they lost 1-0 to rivals Mighty Wanderers but since then, they have turned the venue a slaughter house for any other visiting team.

Victory for Pasuwa’s men will see them opening a 16-point gap between them and the Bankers and they will also open a five-point lead at the top over the second placed Eagles who play their match at home to Kamuzu Barracks on Sunday.

The 15-time league winners are still unbeaten in the ongoing season but anything can happen especially against the 8-time league winners.

Going into this match, Bullets have had five straight victories in the league, the only team in the ongoing season to claim 15 points and conceding only one goal against Moyale Barracks.

As for the Bankers, they are struggling to get results. Last time out, they came from behind to draw 2-2 with Sable Farming, making it their fourth draw this season as they dropped to fifth in the standings with five games left to play in the first round.

In 2020/21 season, Silver Strikers registered more wins at home than any other side, drawing twice to Mighty Tigers and Wanderers but that’s not the case this time around as they have already registered three draws at home.

TEAM NEWS

Bullets will be welcoming back Rabson Chiyenda from suspension whilst Chimwemwe Idana and Precious Sambani have all recovered from the injuries they sustained last week at Kasungu Stadium.

On the other hand, Kabwe will be without Chawanangwa Kaonga and Blessings Tembo who are still recovering from their injuries whilst Duncan Nyoni is suspended after receiving a red card against Kamuzu Barracks a fortnight ago.

FORM GUIDE

The People’s Team currently sit pretty at the top of the standings with 13 points separating them from the Bankers who dropped to fifth in the table after a 2-2 draw away to Sable Farming last week.

The reigning defending champions also sit two points clear of the second placed Blue Eagles who play their game on Sunday.

They cemented their advantage with a comfortable 2-0 win over relegation threatened TN Stars last week to stretch their unbeaten start to the league campaign to 11 games.

In the last seven matches, Bullets have only dropped two points and currently enjoy a five-match winning streak.

Meanwhile, the Area 47 based side have had a mixed start to the season.

The 8-time league winners have only registered four wins in ten games from which four have ended in draws with two defeats.

The only way to save their season is to collect maximum points over the Blantyre based side who, in the last eight years, have only lost once at Kamuzu Stadium.

Key players

Chimwemwe Idana: Big occasions call for big players, and the Bullets faithful will be delighted to have the central midfielder back fit in time for this important fixture after he sustained an injury last week during his team’ 2-0 victory away to TN Stars.

Idana has shown that he has lost none of his creativity, which will be essential to Bullets’ cause to break down Silver Strikers’ stubborn defence.

Stain Davie: He has scored in each and every game he has played against Bullets.

In the FDH Cup, he scored two goals before repeating the same success in the Airtel Top 8 Cup when he gave his side an early lead.

In the ongoing season, he is the leading man for the Area 47 side, netting week in, week out and if they are to grab something out of the game, he will definitely be needed.

Form Guide

Nyasa Big Bullets: WWDWWDWWWWW (position 1 with 29 points from 11 games)

Silver Strikers: LWDWDLDWWD (Position 5 with 16 points from 10 games)

Previous Meetings

2013 Season

Silver Strikers 3-1 Nyasa Big Bullets

Nyasa Big Bullets 1-1 Silver Strikers

2014 Season

Nyasa Big Bullets 2-2 Silver Strikers

Silver Strikers 1-2 Nyasa Big Bullets

2015 Season

Nyasa Big Bullets 2-0 Silver Strikers

Silver Strikers 1-2 Nyasa Big Bullets

2016 Season

Silver Strikers 1-1 Nyasa Big Bullets

Nyasa Big Bullets 2-1 Silver Strikers

2017 Season

Nyasa Big Bullets 1-1 Silver Strikers

Silver Strikers 2-1 Nyasa Big Bullets

2018 Season

Nyasa Big Bullets 1-1 Silver Strikers

Silver Strikers 0-0 Nyasa Big Bullets

2019 Season

Nyasa Big Bullets 3-1 Silver Strikers

Silver Strikers 0-1 Nyasa Big Bullets

2020/21 season

Silver Strikers 1-0 Nyasa Big Bullets

Nyasa Big Bullets 2-1 Silver Strikers.