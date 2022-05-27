Embassy of Ireland monitors implementation of Covid initiatives in Karonga

The Embassy of Ireland visited Karonga District where Irish funds were invested in strengthening point of entry Covid screening and isolations at Songwe border.

The Delegation was led by Lilian Chaguluka and also visited Karonga hospital where Irish aid helped in operations of the Emergency Treatment Unit.

While at the border, the Delegation had time to share notes with the joint border health committee (comprising various government departments that operate at Songwe) whose chair is MRA’s Victor Msesa.

For the past three months, Songwe border post has disinfected 4,504 vehicles, screened 8, 070 immigrants and carried 21 covid 19 vaccinations.

The border officials have since cited lack of a PCR Covid 19 testing equipment and unavailability of an ambulance on site for referral emergencies as key challenges in the fight against COVID-19.

Since April 2020 when Malawi reported its first case of Covid-19, the Embassy of Ireland has supported the Malawi Government’s Ministry of Heath efforts and contributed more than two million dollars (US$2,183,176.63), through UNICEF, for the fight against COVID-19.