Dedza Dynamos involved in accident

Super League of Malawi has rescheduled a TNM Super league match between Dedza Dynamos and Sable farming, after Dynamos were involved in an accident on Friday morning in which 15 players sustained injuries.

The two teams were expected to meet tomorrow (Saturday) at Balaka Stadium and according to the Sulom secretariat, the match shall be played at a date to be announced in due course.

“Be informed that Dedza Dynamos vs Sable Farming match has been shifted to a later date following an accident involving Dedza Dynamos on Friday,” reads part of the statement from Sulom.

It is reported that 15 players of the Dedza based side sustained injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with another vehicle at Kalinyeke when the team was going for its preparations at Malawi College of Forestry ground.

Assistant police spokesperson in the district Beatrice Jefita has said the accident occurred after the Dynamos vehicle had passed Kalinyeke Toll gate.

She said: “Another motor vehicle registration number BU 4166 Ford Ranger which was being driven by Feston Chakani and was coming from the opposite direction left its lane and collided with the 3-tonner lorry.”

She added that due to the impact, passengers from the lorry fell down, sustained minor injuries, and were taken to Dedza district hospital for further treatment.

However, four players including their assistant coach Chifundo Byson Chisasula have been referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital.

