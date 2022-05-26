Prisoners escape from Chichiri Prison

At least three prisoners have escaped from Chichiri Maximum Security Prison in Blantyre after digging a hole inside a cell.

The prisoners made their escape in the early hours of today.

According to Zodiak Online, the prisoners dug a hole and had been urinating on it for a while. Today, they used the hole to flee.

Reports indicate that at least three prisoners have escaped but prison authorities are yet to know the actual number.

Southern Region Prison spokesperson Julius Magombo has since confirmed that some prisoners have escaped but he added that one of the inmates has been captured.

Last week, a prisoner also escaped from the same prison after a man masquerading as a police officer managed to trick prison warders and smuggle out the prisoner.

