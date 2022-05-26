Chakwera in Malabo for AU Summit

President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera arrived in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea on Wednesday, ahead of the Extraordinary Summit Meeting of the African Union (AU).

The President who was accompanied by the First Lady, Madame Monica Chakwera, was welcomed at Malabo International Airport by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nancy Tembo, Malawi’s Deputy Ambassador to Ethiopia, Diana Jere, and Prime Minister of Equatorial Guinea, Francisco Pascual Obama Asue, and other senior government dignitaries.

He is expected to attend high level meetings on the 15th Extra-ordinary Summit meeting of the African Union (AU) on humanitarian matters and pledging conference, and the 16th Extraordinary Summit Meeting of AU slated from Thursday, May 26 to Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Chakwera, who chairs both the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) proceeded to Equatorial Guinea after attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The African Union (AU) wants to have consolidated efforts by African leaders to address humanitarian challenges facing the continent and develop resource mobilisation strategies for addressing them.

The AU will also look at sustainable solutions to the recent surge in terrorism and unconstitutional changes of governments on the continent.

Reported by Mphatso Nkuonera