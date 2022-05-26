Balaka DHO registers Cholera death

Balaka District Hospital has registered the first Cholera death since the outbreak started in the district.

The deceased, a woman aged 33, hailed from Chikuse village in Traditional Authority Matola in the district.

According to Balaka District Hospital Public Relations Officer Mercy Nyirenda, the woman developed diarrhoea and vomiting on Wednesday night and she was rushed to the District Hospital where she was declared dead upon arrival.

Nyirenda further said that a second sample has been collected for lab comfirmatory test at the Community Health Services unit (CHSU) in Lilongwe.

In the meantime,the two patients who were previously in the isolation ward have been discharged and the district has no active case.