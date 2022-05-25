Eli Njuchi attacked at Martse’s funeral

People verbally attacked musician Eli Njuchi when he attended the funeral ceremony of fellow musician Martin Martse Nkhata.

According to reports, an angry mob attacked the Malo a Ziii Wo star, having allegedly linked his latest hit song Gugugu to Martse’s death.

A video which is in circulation on social media, shows a group of youths at the funeral chanting about Niuchi.

Writing on his Facebook page, Njuchi has denied claims that he was attacked. The musician said he is safe and sound.

“I am well, safe and sound. I wasn’t beaten as reported, it was a chaotic moment when the crowd wanted time to engage with me,” reads part of his post

However, other people at the funeral claim that Eli was beaten by the angry mob. Alice Mbessah commented, “We saw people beating you, stop lying.”

Some people have condemned the attack on the young artists. They believe this should not have space in a civilized world.

“Malawi why? This is uncalled for, there it shouldn’t have place in a modern world. Live Eli alone, he is just an innocent soul,” commented Portia Njobvu.

Some people have been linking Martse’s death to Njuchi’s latest hit song Gugugu which was released a few weeks before the Martse’s death.

“Uzangomva wina wafa/Chauta anandimana patience (You will just hear someone has died/I don’t have patience),” sound part of Gugugu.

Martse’s family said at the funeral that the musician rushed back into a burning house where he sustained burns leading to his death.