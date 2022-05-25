Chimwendo calls for investigation into Martse’s death

Minister of Youth and Sports Richard Chimwendo has asked Malawi Police Service to conduct an investigation into the death of hip-hop artist Martin Martse Nkhata who died on May 23 and has been buried today.

Martse died at Queen’s Elizabeth Hospital in Blantyre after he sustained burns when the house he was in caught fire in Mangochi District.

Speaking at Martse’s funeral, Chimwendo who represented President Lazarus Chakwera said that the information that presented by the family on circumstances surrounding Martse’s death is not adding up as such there should a be an investigation so that Malawians and his fans should know what really has really caused his death.

He also commended Martse for his heart of helping others.

“Let me take this opportunity to commend our Artist Martse who showed a heart of gold when he was on earth by coming up with a project aimed at buying school desks for our learners in primary schools. He had little but had a heart of helping others,” Chimwendo said.

President of the Musician Association of Malawi Gloria Manong’a praised fellow musicians who came in large numbers to support the artist’s family and for the donations which they made to the family.

On his part, representative from the family Uchizi Nkhata thanked government for the support they have rendered to the family.

Nkhata told the gathering that Martse went for a vacation to Monkey Bay with his friends and fire started when they were sleeping.

Martse and the friends fled but the Musician went back into the house. At this time, fire was all over the house. His friends then rushed to rescue him but he was severely burnt.

“We were just informed that he was at Mangochi Hospital and when we went to the hospital, we found that he was in a bad state. They referred him to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he died Monday in the afternoon,” said Uchizi.

Vice President’s Wife Mary Chilima, Minister of Tourism Michael Usi, Minister of Information Gospel Kazako, Minister of National Unity Timothy Mtambo, Minister of Gender Patricia Kaliati and Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa attended the funeral ceremony.

Martin Nkhata AKA Martse was born in Blantyre in the year of 1994 and died on 23 May 2022. He hailed from Embangweni in Mzimba district.

Martse was a Christian and a member of the Church of Central African Presbyterian (C.C.A.P).

He had degree in Nutrition which he obtained from LUANAR.