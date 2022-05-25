Chakwera, Kagame agree to boost trade between Rwanda and Malawi

Malawi President, Lazarus Chakwera, yesterday met President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, and the two leaders agreed to work together in boosting trade between their two countries.

The two leaders met at the World Economic Forum after they both co-chaired a breakfast session aimed at engaging private sector players from around the world on the investment and trade opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA).

Chakwera noted that the first year of AfCTA, the world’s largest free trade area, calls for concerted efforts with fellow African economies to explore both bilateral and multilateral opportunities within the continent.

“Our discussion was premised on this Pan African motivation.

“To that end, President Kagame and I have agreed to work together in boosting trade between Malawi and Rwanda.

“We have resolved to ensure that the Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation between Malawi and Rwanda progresses as intended to finalise various agreements aimed at strengthening ties in areas of Trade, Agriculture, Diplomacy, Security and Development,” said Chakwera on his Facebook Page.

He added that Malawi as a forward-looking economy, is determined to engage anyone with shared interests so as to achieve socioeconomic growth of our citizens.